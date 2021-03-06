Graffiti on DU walls condemning Uighur genocide



Conscious students of Dhaka University have painted graffiti on walls around the campus demanding repression and genocide on Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.The global demand of stopping genocide on Uighur Muslims is intensifying day by day.The initiative of painting graffiti on the university walls has been taken with a view to making people of Bangladesh aware about the atrocities on Uighur Muslims and standing beside the oppressed people.







It is mentionable that the Chinese government has illegally kept over 20 lakh Muslims living in the province of Xinjiang in detention camps. The Chinese government is violating the basic human rights of Uighur Muslims by demolishing mosques, raping Muslim women and forcing them for sterilization. Adhan (call to prayer) and the Holy Quran have been banned there.



