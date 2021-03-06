Rice price on the rise



The price of rice is continuing to rise last two weeks putting low-income people in great distress. While visiting several markets in the capital on Friday, it was found that prices of all varieties of rice have increased Tk 2-3 per kilogram. One kilogram Nazirshail rice is being sold at Tk 68 which was Tk 66 last week. Similarly, per kg miniket is being sold at Tk 68, jira nazir at Tk 75. The coarse rice is being sold at Tk 50 per kg.





According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has increased 4 percent in a week. Sumon Mia, a resident in Kadamtoli's Janatabagh area, said, "It is not possible for the people with limited income to pay Tk 70 for a kilogram of rice."Traders in an Old Dhaka market said that the rice price will not change until new rice appears market.



