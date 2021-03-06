'17 pc food produced globally goes to waste'



More than 930 million tons of food sold in 2019 landed in waste bins, according to a new UN research released on Thursday, in support of global efforts to reduce food waste by half by 2030. Prepared by the UN Environment Program (Unep) and partner organization WRAP, the Food Waste Index Report 2021 reveals that between food wasted in homes, restaurants and shops, 17% of all food is just dumped.







Some food is also lost in farms and in supply chains, indicating that overall, one third of food is never eaten, reports UN News. The study represents the most comprehensive food waste data collection, analysis and modelling ever done, and offers a methodology for countries to accurately measure loss.





"If we want to get serious about tackling climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste, businesses, governments and citizens around the world have to do their part to reduce food waste," said Inger Andersen, executive director of Unep.







Although food waste had been thought of as a problem mostly affecting rich countries, the report found levels of waste were surprisingly similar in all nations, though data is scarce in the poorest countries.The study reveals that households discard 11% of food at the consumption stage of the supply chain, while food services and retail outlets waste 5% and 2%, respectively.







This has substantial environmental, social and economic impacts, according to the report, which points out that 8% to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are associated with unconsumed food. "Reducing food waste would cut greenhouse gas emissions, slow the destruction of nature through land conversion and pollution, enhance the availability of food and thus reduce hunger and save money at a time of global recession," said Andersen.





