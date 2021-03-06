Chhatra League leader, 8 others charged

Former US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Stephens Bloom Bernicat



Over one-and-a-half years into the incident, police have finally pressed charges against nine people including a local Chhatra League leader Naimul Hasan, for attacking the motorcade of former US ambassador Marcia Bernicat in Dhaka.The detective branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted the chargesheet to the court of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of late, media reports revealed, quoting DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Zafar Hossain.





Bernicat, the chargesheet said, had had dinner at the house of eminent citizen Badiul Alam Majumdar in Mohammadpur at the night of August 4, 2018. As she came out of there and was heading home around 11pm, a group of armed people in motorbikes attacked her motorcade.





They pounced on two members of her protocol team when the latter approached the attackers to obstruct them. After that, the attackers struck two cars with sticks when those were leaving the scene, causing Badiul to file a case in this regard. Led by Naimul, the rest of the accused - leaders and activists of local unit Awami League and its affiliate organizations - launched the attack by pelting brick chips, on the suspicion that an anti-government conspiracy was already, or being hatched.





They also chased the motorcade of the then US ambassador. The attackers also threw stones at Badiul's home and damaged window shields, threatening him and his family members with life. The others charged in the case are Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amjad Hossain, Shahidul Alam Khan, Tanha alias Mujahid, Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam, Md Siam and Oli Ahmed.







Leave Your Comments