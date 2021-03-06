PM Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named among the top three inspirational women leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership during Covid-19 pandemic in the Commonwealth, Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement today.





In a special announcement ahead of the International Women's Day 2021, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC bracketed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to have demonstrated extraordinary leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.





"For me whilst I am inspired all the time by so many women and girls, I would like to name three phenomenal leaders in our Commonwealth -- Jacinda Arden, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados and Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh -- for their leadership during Covid-19 in their roles in their respective countries," the Commonwealth Secretary-General said.





She further said, "All three leaders alongside so many other women have given me hope for a world that delivers a common future for women and men and serves all of our common good."

