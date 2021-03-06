‘No space for betrayers in Awami League’

Those who have betrayed and worked against the party decision, won’t get any space in the Awami League, said RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP.







He was addressing as chief guest an extended meeting of the municipal unit of the ruling Awami League at the Shilpakala Academy in Brahmanbaria town on Saturday.







Muktadir Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said, “I may not become an MP in future. But the party will be overhauled with dedicated and bona fide leaders from grassroots so that betrayers cannot make any harm to the Awami League.”







Chaired by AL municipal unit president Muslim Mia, the meeting was also addressed by District AL General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker and Mayor Nayar Kabir. AL municipal unit general secretary Rafiqul Islam conducted the meeting.

