

The Digital Security Act should be abolished, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain said.He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday.





Dr Kamal said, "They (the government) claim themselves elected. But people have no support to them. Different black laws are being formulated with a view to intimidating people and lengthening the power. The Digital Security Law is a part of this." Mentioning various mismanagements of the incumbent government, the veteran lawyer said that the country is now a paradise of misrule and corruption. "People have been pushed to the wall.







There is no alternative to advancing forward. All should be united against such mismanagement and financial looting," he further said. "It is possible to ensure the role of people in the formulation of laws and their impartial implementation only if they could choose their representatives through a neutral election," he added.

