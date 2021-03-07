'Bhasanchar safe for Rohingya refugees'



Researchers said Bhasanchar Rohingya camp is stable and time befitting decision from the government despite different questions from national and international fora in respect of safety and sustainability of the Bhasanchar island, human security and protection aspects and potential of the island in terms of providing a sustainable livelihood.





A joint research was undertaken by Central Foundation for International and Strategic Studies (CFISS) and Department of Peace and Conflict Study based on a mixed research method where different data were collected from the ground and these were supplemented with FGD, expert interview and key information interview, according to sources.







The Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps are so cramped that it poised to bring a number of threats emanating from human trafficking, drug smuggling, and deterioration of law and order and health concerns. In the backdrop, Bangladesh government decided to decongest these camps by relocating some Rohingy refugees to Bhasanchar.





In terms of sustainability of the island, experts on geology and geomorphology opined that the mainland and build up areas of the island are considerably stable. A few studies on erosion and accretion of the area based on satellite images also reaffirmed the same land lying in between the lands, Sandip and Hatia.





Experts are anticipating that Sandip and Hatia will be connected to the mainland of Bhasanchar due to the rising isles. Moreover, people of the adjacent islands living in Sandip, Hatia and Southern part of Noakhali district could survive over the last 20 years in spite of a number of natural calamities. In addition, the existing 9 feet high embankment will be enhanced further to 19 feet so that the island can be protected from any sort of natural calamity.





As per present scenario of Cox's Bazar, due to excessive number of people in the Rohingya camps there, the possibility of landslide, deterioration of law and order and pressure on the environment. In retrospect, Bhasanchar provides excellent area where the security is looked after by the constant presence of the law enforcing agencies and absence of criminal gangs in the area. Besides, internal and external security cameras, perimeter fences, watch towers and police posts.





The project site has already been developed with 120 plots.Each plot consists of 12 buildings including cyclone centres, hospitals, educational institutes and mosques. Each cyclone centre can withstand strong winds of up to 260km per hour and will accommodate 1000 people and 200 cattle in an emergency. Additionally, there are buildings for the NGOs and international organizations. Spaces have been allocated for a day-care centre, orphanage and guest houses.





Although there are limited scopes of earning in the existing Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, there will be various means livelihoods in Bhasanchar. The possible ways of earning available are fishing, poultry farming, sheep and cattle rearing, cultivation of rice and vegetables, carpentry, handicrafts, tailoring and providing different community services. Shops have also been set up in the designated market places and Rohingyas can conduct small business in Bhasanchar as well.





The research concludes that Bhasanchar is certainly a better place for the Rohingya displaced people, compared to the camps in Cox's Bazar. The island has all the facilities necessary for their temporary relocation until their repatriation to Myanmar.





All these remarks came up from the research findings and the speakers participated at a seminar titled "Relocation of the Rohingya Displaced People from Cox's Bazar to Bhasanchar: Opportunities and Challenges" organized on march 6jointly by Central Foundation for International and Strategic Studies and Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka.





The seminar was addressed by chief guest Dhaka University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr.A S M Maksudkamal, special guest CFISS Chairman Commodore (RTD.) M N Absar, Associate Professor Tauhidul Islam, Dhaka University Social Science Deen Professor Sadeka Halim, Professor Dr.Delwar Hossain, and Professor Dr.Zillurrahman





