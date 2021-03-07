'Don't scare us with guns, uniforms'



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Saturday said their party needs to continue its movement for the restoration of democracy amid the coronavirus pandemic by adopting the right strategy. He asked the ruling party Awami League not to scare BNP leaders and activists with guns and uniforms."We must wage another war for the restoration of democracy in this month of victory, with courage. We have to take a vow to either restore democracy or die in this war," he said.





The BNP leader said: "Don't we have the responsibility to repay the blood debt of the martyrs of the Liberation War? If so, why should we back off from the movement under the excuse of coronavirus? We must move forward with an appropriate strategy."Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal arranged the program at BNP's Nayapaltan central office to seek the speedy recovery of party standing committee member Nazrul Islam Kahan, who has been infected with coronavirus.





Gayeshwar, a BNP standing committee member, slammed Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for questioning BNP's ability to wage a movement and said BNP led by Khaleda Zia ousted autocratic ruler HM Ershad in 90 through a strong movement."BNP needs not to hire a person like you [Quader] as the party has successes in various movements in the past. We will succeed in the future as well. We must take power back for the people," he said.





The BNP leader said it will be a matter of pride if he dies on the streets in the movement for the restoration of democracy, as he survived during the Liberation War. "But it will be painful if I die of coronavirus."He also said although BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was freed from jail through an executive order of the government, she is now under house arrest in her Gulshan residence. "She is still unable to receive treatment for her illness."





