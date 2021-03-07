Hasina among top 3 C'wealth inspirational women leaders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the nation on the occasion of the incumbent government's second anniversary on January 7, 2021. -File Photo



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named among top three inspirational women leaders out of 54 Commonwealth nations.In a special announcement ahead of the International Women's Day 2021, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC named Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina as one of the top three inspirational women leaders in Commonwealth for demonstrating extraordinary leadership during the Covid pandemic.





Along with Bangladesh prime minister, the Patricia also gave the same honor to premiers of New Zealand and Barbados Jacinda Arden and Mia Amor Mottley respectively, BSS reports.





"For me whilst I am inspired all the time by so many women and girls, I would like to name three phenomenal leaders in our Commonwealth -Jacinda Arden .. Mia Amor Mottley.. and Sheikh Hasina - for their leadership during Covid-19 in their roles in their respective countries," she said."All three leaders alongside so many other women have given me hope for a world that delivers a common future for women and men and serves all of our common good," said the secretary general.





