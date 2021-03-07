Historic March 7 today



Today is historic March 7. The day is being observed across the country commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





This year the observance of the day is more significant as the nation is going to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence on March 26 while 'Mujib Borsho', the yearlong celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, is going on.





The fiery speech of Bangabandhu inspired Bangalees to prepare for the War of Liberation. The war began 18 days later, when the Pakistan Army launched "Operation Searchlight" against unarmed Bangalee civilians, intellectuals, students, politicians, and armed personnel.On March 7, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then 'Race Course Maidan', now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka directed the freedom-loving Bangalees to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani rulers.





In the 19-minute extempore speech before millions of people of former East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We spilled our blood…we are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, InshAllah!" "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram" (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence) -- the great leader and the greatest Bangalee of all times went on to add.On October 30 in 2017, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognized the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage.





