Diner Sheshe





"I was in the 8th grade when boys would call out to me by my height; they'd say, 'Four-Nine,' and start laughing, as if it were the funniest joke in the world. I didn't find it funny at all. There's nothing hilarious about relatives wondering if I'd find a suitable groom because of my height, and constantly questioning, 'Shaadi kaise hogi?'







When I moved to Delhi for my Bachelors, I was in a female dominated class. You'd think that girls would be nicer than boys, right? Well, they weren't; they'd call me 'Choti' and say things like, 'School se nikal ke aa gayi.' I always wondered why they were being mean-but I never spoke back. I put my head down, focused on my studies and building my career. My real problems began when I started looking for work in Delhi-it was hard finding a job when no one took me seriously...because of my height. During interviews I was told, I needed to look more 'mature' to survive. Not being able to settle my career gave me anxiety-I kept switching jobs.







And after 1.5 years when I finally did get a job I liked, I was bullied. Every day, a group of guys would loudly say, 'Kis ka bacha kho gaya?' whenever I passed them. I wanted to focus on my career, but my head would feel heavy; every morning, I'd dread going into work. When I told my sister about it, she advised me to call them out.







So that's what I did-my bully's response was, 'You're such a cool lady! We're friends!' And I straight up replied, 'We're not friends.' He tried to laugh it off, but I'd made my point, and that was the end of it. I decided to never let their words affect me-because if I did, they'd win. None of them dared to bully me again after. Honestly, society can deal with it's own 'worries'.





People have said things like-'Only a pedophile would date you,' while in arranged rishtas, guys have said, 'I don't want a short wife.' Now, my only response is: 'Good for you.' I'm 4'9"-so what?! People still tell me to wear heels, especially while clicking photos. But honestly, what will the heels do? Change my face? If I want to wear heels, I'll do it to look glam, not to increase my height. Because I know what the world doesn't: I'm tall enough to be woman enough."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

