Worldwide waffling





Americans who go into the military understand the loss of personal liberty. Many of their daily activities are prescribed, as are their hairstyles, attire and personal conduct.So when it comes to taking a coronavirus vaccine, many troops - especially younger enlisted personnel as opposed to their officers - see a rare opportunity to exercise free will."The Army tells me what, how and when to do almost everything," said Sgt. Tracey Carroll, who is based at Fort Sill, an Army post in Oklahoma.



Sergeant Carroll, 24, represents a broad swath of members of the military - a largely young, healthy set of Americans from every corner of the nation - who are declining to get the shot, which for now is optional among personnel.







Prince William has urged people to get the COVID vaccine and warned of the dangers of "social media awash sometimes with lots of rumors and misinformation".The Duke of Cambridge said it was important for COVID vaccination efforts to continue so young people would feel "it's really important for them to have it".William and Kate spoke with Shivali Modha and her family on Tuesday via a video call, as part of a talk with two clinically vulnerable women.The royals also chatted with Fiona Doyle.Ms Doyle and Mrs Modha, who both live in London, have been shielding since the start of the pandemic due to pre-existing medical conditions.









A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organizers of the event, police said. The bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man's groin as it tried to escape, officers said.





The man died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in the Karimnagar district of Telangana state earlier this week, local police officer B Jeevan told AFP. The man was among 16 people organizing the cockfight in the village of Lothunur when the freak accident took place, Jeevan said. The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.









Rahul Gandhi is trending, yet again. His adventure in the deep sea, off the coast at Thangassery harbor in Kollam, Kerala, is winning the Internet; the highlight being his jumping into the sea with fishermen. And basking in the moment is Kerala-based vlogger Sebin Cyriac, who shot the video for his YouTube channel, Fishing Freaks.







The video clocked over 10 lakh views within 24 hours of its upload."I am still in a state of disbelief. It hasn't sunk in yet," says Sebin, adding that Rahul left the group "shell-shocked" when he dove into the sea. "Although he had told me that he swims and was a diving instructor during his student days, I didn't expect him to actually do it," Sebin remarks.





