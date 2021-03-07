BSCIC-Unity Independence Fair-2021 kicks off in Natore



BSIC-Unity Independ-ence Fair-2021 has kicked off in Natore on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The Natore office of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has organized the event in collaboration with People's Footwear and Leather Goods, told UNB.





Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Member of Parliament of Natore-2 constituency, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest on Friday, said a press release. BSCIC chairman Mushtaq Hasan was present as a special guest. Addressing the event, the BSIC chairman said, "BSCIC has stood by the affected CMSME entrepreneurs by organizing the fair on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."





"The fair has been organized in compliance with the Covid-19 health hygiene rules so that entrepreneurs can make up for the losses caused by the coronavirus by marketing their products," he added.There are 50 stalls at the fair, which are displaying different products including handicraft, jute products, and leather items and so on. The fair will remain open to public every day from 10 am to 8 pm.



