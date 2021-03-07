BADC appoints its new chairman



Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has appointed Dr Amitabh Sarker as its new Chairman.Prior to this, he was working as the Divisional Commissioner of Barishal, said a press release on Wednesday.Prior to this, he also worked as the Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary under Local Government department's Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives ministry.







Before to this, he worked as a Deputy Secretary in Public Administration Ministry. He started his career as an Assistant Commissioner at the office of Khulna Divisional Commissioner in 11 December 1991. He completed his graduation in agriculture from Bangladesh Agriculture University and MBA from Bangladesh Open University. He attended a number of training programs and workshops at home and abroad.

