Women entrepreneurs thrive in Rajshahi

A female entrepreneur is working at her workplace in Rajshahi.



After being entrepreneurs on various trades and ventures, many women have become self-reliant, contributing to the society in many ways in the region. Entrepreneurship is not only boosting their level of confidence but also infusing dynamism into the ongoing process of women empowerment.The dream of Oishy Mehjabeen, a resident of Sheroil Colony area in Rajshahi city, came into reality, as she became an icon in her dream catcher business arena. Dream catcher is such a thing, which people wear to help block bad dreams and catch good ones.





Mehjabeen started the business with Taka 500 while she was studying in English literature in a private university in 2018. But, amazingly, she becomes successful within the next couple of years. Four young boys and girls working in her venture, at present, told BSS. "We make unique designed and multi-colour dream catcher goods, ear rings, key rings and necklaces. Dream catcher mixed with yellow and red in black and another rose color is more attractive to the buyers," said Mehjabeen.





She added that demand for dream catcher products is gradually increasing as many people use these fancy items for enhancing their room's beautification. Many of the women entrepreneurs have become financially solvent through e- business amid the present novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.





Nipa Sengupta, 23, one of the promising entrepreneurs, has engaged herself in the e-business with millet powder and burley flour as her initial investment was Taka 500 on June 14 last year. Nipa said, "I have never thought of earning in my life. I sell products of Tk 1.05 lakh per month."





Nipa viewed that the e-business is playing a vital role in flourishing identity of the women, which is very important in terms of women empowerment. Parvin Akter, a woman entrepreneur from Rajshahi, started her business, "Rajshahi Nakshighor," in 1998 without any financial support from banks.Later, in 2016, Bank Asia helped her with a SME loan. Currently, Parvin is a successful entrepreneur, producing various products, including Nakshi Kantha bed sheets, yoga mats and Nakshi Kantha clothing.





Generating employment for around 200 workers, Parvin received the National Women Entrepreneurship award in 2017. "Bank Asia's loan came as a blessing for me. With their loan, I expanded my business," said Parvin. Sayeeda Rahman, a post-graduate in Zoology with good results, has started business of various handicraft products made by village women.She launched the business without any previous experience instead of wasting time in searching for any conventional job. "I have established an enterprise named 'Aparazita' with my commitment of building it as a branded entity," she said.





In the meantime, she took a 15-day skill development training arranged on behalf of the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Project (ESDP), which is being implemented with the initiative of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).Sayeeda said the training has enhanced her level of confidence to a greater extent in terms of becoming self-reliant. She is intended to establish an economic foundation for the rural women who are engaged in various handicraft products.





BIDA has been implementing the ESDP project with expanding the investment field through involving the workable people in all the productive economic activities. It has a target of building 100 powerful women entrepreneurs in Rajshahi city to mark the Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said BIDA Divisional Director AKM Benjamin Riazi.





Around 2,400 people were imparted training and 525 of them have become entrepreneurs with investment of around Taka 181 crore in all eight districts under Rajshahi division. More than 6,000 people got jobs in income-generating ventures. "We'll need entrepreneurs who will create jobs. We are working to create those entrepreneurs," Riazi added.

