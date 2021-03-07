Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on IT Raids



Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently reacted to the Income Tax (IT) raids that took place at her property a few days back. Taking a dig at the IT raids, Taapsee took to Twitter and addressed the allegations made against her. In a series of tweets, the actor said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris or receipts of Rs. 5 crore payment to her. She even said that no raid had taken place in 2013 on her property either. She tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris.





Because summer holidays are around the corner." The 'Pink' actor added in a second tweet, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before." The actor's tweets come nearly three days after the Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners in the production house Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.





