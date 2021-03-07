Vidya Balan optimistic about the release of 'Sherni'



Vidya Balan's versatility and acting prowess have made her into the sought-after actress that she is. Every role that she has portrayed on the celluloid has turned out to be magnetic, be it 'Parineeta', 'The Dirty Picture', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' or 'Tumhari Sulu' or the recently-released biopic, 'Shakuntala Devi'. Ahead of International Women's day, the actress and Executive Editor of ETimes, Vinita Dawra Nangia, participated in the annual event held by IMCLW E-event, IMPACT 2021 series 1 where the two discussed films, Vidya's growing up years, and her upcoming projects.





Vidya had recently resumed the shoot of 'Sherni', which is the first project she undertook after months of Covid-19 induced lockdown. The actress was stationed in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for her role as a forest officer. During the exclusive interaction, Vidya also spilled the beans on the release of the film. "'Shakuntala Devi' released in July, and now because of the pandemic, I don't know whether my upcoming film 'Sherni' will release in theatres or on an OTT platform. But after a few months, the film will definitely release," she assured.





While announcing 'Sherni', Vidya had taken to social media and shared, "Invoking blessings all across. The Sherni shoot begins on World Wild life Day.

Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest." The film will explore the conflict between humans and wildlife with a storyline that revolves around real-life incidents.





