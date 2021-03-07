I want to win over through my work



Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Roohi', which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before impressing the audience with her 'chudail' antics, Janhvi is all set to celebrate her birthday on Saturday.





When ETimes got in touch with the actress to ask her about her birthday wish this year, she said that she wants to continue her journey in films and make her parents proud with her work. "And that I get more work and more opportunities to work on my skill set, grow more as an actor, experience more, fill up my emotional well and just learn more about myself and about the world. I want to make the people who have supported me even more proud, and win over the ones who need to be won over, through my work."





Janhvi's first film 'Dhadak' released in theatres in 2018. Her upcoming film 'Roohi' is her first theatrical release since. On being asked about her feelings and if there are any pre-release jitters, she said that she was feeling nervous but, at the same, wants the audience to watch the film in the theatres for the big screen experience. "Of course, I understand the circumstances and I am hoping that people go to the theatres to watch our film because it is really meant to be a big-screen experience. It is meant for a community viewing experience.





I really do believe that it's a fun film and we have all worked very hard and done what we can. I really am hopeful, but, at the same time, I am trying to stay realistic about it. I know I have done my job to the best of my ability. I am looking forward to seeing what the audience thinks about it and I am hoping for the best," the actress concluded.





