Rhea Chakraborty funded drug deals: NCB chargesheet



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday invoked the stringent charge of "illicit trafficking and harbouring of offenders" against actor Rhea Chakraborty and 32 others in its chargesheet submitted in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.The charge, under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, attracts a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in jail. The agency has now alleged that since, in November 2019, delivery of drugs was made at Rhea's residence with her consent, she had "facilitated her house" (sic) to Rajput, her boyfriend, for consumption of drugs. "She has provided funds for purchase of drugs, thus, she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings.







Rhea Chakraborty has facilitated achannel of supply of drugs with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty," NCB said. NCB alleged that as per the available evidence, it was clear Rhea had conspired to procure, possess, sell and transport, "import interstate, export interstate" and was "dealing with ganja, marijuana and bud."







On October 7, the Bombay high court, while granting Rhea bail, had found that there was no evidence to suggest she financed the drug trade, which was key to the charge. The chargesheet states that Rhea, Showik, Sushant's cook Dipesh Sawant, house manager Samuel Miranda and accused Rishikesh Pawar procured drugs and supplied it to the late actor.





They allegedly procured drugs from several accused. While most of the accused are out on bail, eight are still in jail. NCB said the case was thoroughly investigated on the basis of seizures, voluntary disclosure statements and technical evidence. NCB officials said that they will be filing a separate chargesheet soon against Komal Rampal, Swapna Pubby, Karishma Prakash and 14 others. It said the probe will continue.

