Shirin Akter Shela announced as Amisheé's new face



Amisheé, a fine jewelry brand of Dhaka's Gulshan area has announced Shirin Akter Shela as their new face. It is noted that Shirin Akter Shela was crowned as the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2019 and she is the ideal embodiment of the Amisheé brand and its values.





Amisheé is pleased to have Shirin as the face of the brand. Her beauty and talent has added exuberance to each shot, perfectly highlighting and complimenting the brand's endowment, said Managing Director of Amisheé, Sohana Rouf Chowdhury.While talking about the association, Shirin Akter Shela said that she is excited to look forward to unveiling her looks in the months to come.





Amisheé provides its customers with the luxury to find their own perfect piece from a wide range of finely crafted modern yet intricate collections. From traditional solitaire diamonds to semi-precious stones to more extravagant elements, they continue to successfully source, design and create desired pieces for all.

