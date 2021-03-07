'Cricketers coped with NZ condition well'

BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus and selector Habibul Bashar Sumon are seen testing New Zealand wickets on Saturday in Christchurch. -Collected



Bangladesh national cricket team selector Habibul Bashar Sumon who is with the team in the New Zealand tour claimed the cricketers had already coped with the condition, which is arguably tougher for any visiting country from Asian region."The important thing was to adjust with the condition of New Zealand for us," Bashar said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from Christchurch on Saturday morning.





"We have got enough time to cope with the condition and the facilities here are fantastic." Bangladesh was in room quarantine for the first three days here after their arrival and thereafter they got the opportunity to train in small groups. They will continue such sort of training till the 14th day of their quarantine after which the visitors will set a five-day camp in Queenstown.Above all they would get three weeks for practice before the commencement of the first ODI. According to Bashar, this is a good enough time to judge the New Zealand's wicket also, apart from adjusting with the condition.





"What was important before coming here was how we can adjust with the condition," Bashar said. "The wicket here is typical New Zealand wicket. After some days we'll have a practice camp in Queenstown. I think it's good to come here long before the commencement of the series. This has given us to make the best use of the condition and adjust with the condition."





Bashar also informed that the cricketers are also happy to get enough time for the practice before the series proper. "The cricketers are very happy and they can make the best use of their time. They (cricketer) think that they are gainer to come here long before the series," Bashar remarked. As has been the case, like the players, Bashar is also happy with the New Zealand's bio-bubble rule, which give them a freedom to roam freely once the 14-day quarantine period ends. "The first some days were tough because we were in room quarantine. Now we got the practice facilities," he said.





"When we played series or tournament in our country we had to be in bio-bubble for more than one month which was mentally draining. But here the rule is completely different. Here once you complete the 14-day quarantine, you will then be allowed to roam freely. The boys are happy with the rules and take it positively." Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin.





The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 AM Bangladesh Time and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 AM. The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am Bangladesh time. The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 start at 12 pm Bangladesh time.

Leave Your Comments