Training on AMR, surveillance inaugurated in Savar

A 5-day long training on 'Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Surveillance' was inaugurated at Savar BCS livestock Academy with the initiative of Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP) on Saturday morning. Some 60 livestock extension officers from 30 districts participated in the program. The program was inaugurated by Rawnak Mahmud, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.







In the beginning of the inauguration, Rawnak Mahmud asked the trainees about what kind of works they have done in the field level and why they are appointed. He also urged them to work being aware of their duties. He said, "Bangladesh is now moving ahead self-sufficiently. In this case, the livestock sector is playing a big role to achieving self-sufficiency in food.







The LDDP project of Department of Livestock Services has implemented throughout the country under a financial support of Tk 4200 crores from the World Bank." He also said, "Experienced doctors of DLS and professors from different universities will provide them training on AMR and Surveillance during the training period.







The trainees will ensure safe animal protein through increasing awareness among farmers in field level about antibiotic resistance." In the program, DLS Director General Dr Abdul Zabbar Shikdar and LDDP Project Director Md Abdur Rahim were present as special guests. Presided over by BCS Livestock Academy Dr Abdul Hamid, Dr Golam Azam delivered welcome speech in the program.

