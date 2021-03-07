5 robbers held in Nawabganj



Nawabganj police have arrested five members of an inter-district robber gang on Friday night in the Khan Market area adjacent to Galimpur Bazar in Dhaka's Nawabganj Upazila. The detainees were identified as- Shah Alam (35), son of late Sheikh Hridoy and Md Jumman Hossain (24), son of Badal Mia from Munshiganj district and Delwar Hossain (35), son of Shahidullah; Md Yusuf, son of Jamser Ali and Md Emon (19) son of Anwar Hossain from Narayanganj district. According to the locals, the gang had been carrying out various criminal activities including snatching and robbery on Dhaka-Bandura Nawabganj road including Galimpur and Tikarpur for a long time. The locals added, "As the police arrested the robber gang, the locals feel relieved."







Nawabganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajul Islam Sheikh said, the arrested inter-district robber gang members had been carrying out various criminal activities including robbery and snatching in different areas of Dohar and Nawabganj for a long time. Acting on a trip-off, the police arrested 5 members of the gang from the Khan Market area adjacent to Galimpur Bazar in the Upazila on Friday night on prior of a robbery. Police recovered a pick-up van, sharp weapons, iron rods, and home-made weapons used in the robbery from the arrestees. After interrogation, the robbers were sent to Dhaka at 11am on Saturday.









---Nawabganj

