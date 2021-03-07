2 held with yaba pills in Sherpur



Police have arrested two men with 100 pieces of yaba pills in Nakla upazila of Sherpur district on Friday night. The arrestees were identified as Wahed Ali (52), son of late Nur Mohammad of Bazardi area under Nakla municipality and Saeed Ahmed Sunny (22), son of Julhas Uddin of Baneshwardi village under Baneshwardi union of the upazila.







Md Mushfiqur Rahman Officer in Charge (OC) of Nakla police station said, "Acting on a trip-off, yaba seller Wahed Ali and buyer Saeed Ahmed Sunny were arrested along with 100 pieces of yaba tablets in a raid at Bazardi. A case has been filed in this regard under the relevant law. The OC also said, during the primary interrogation, the detainees confessed about smuggling yaba. The arrestees were handed over to the Sherpur court on Saturday noon, he added.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

