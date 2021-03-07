'Agricultural development will improve rural life'

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque addresses the 75th anniversary of Hossaindi Bahumukhi High School at Gazaria in Munshiganj on Saturday. -AA



Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said, if the agriculture of the country is developed, the life status of rural people will automatically develop. "Our rural economy still depends on agriculture. The livelihood of most people of rural areas is largely dependent on agriculture," he said.The minister made these remarks while addressing the 75th anniversary of Hossaindi Bahumukhi High School at Gazaria in Munshiganj on Saturday.





Abdur Razzaque said, "If we able to commercialize agriculture and make it profitable, the income of rural people will increase, employment can be generated and life status will improve. On the other hand, it will play a vital role in national economy as well. With this aim, the present agriculture-friendly government is working putting highest priority on agriculture to modernize agriculture and make it profitable." "Bangladesh is a country of villages. We shouldn't forget our roots. We should come forward to illuminate our villages."





The school managing committee chairman professor Dr Mazharul Haque Tapon presided over the program while former Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Md Liaquat Ali Khan, Bangladesh Air Force former Squadron Leader (retd) Md Golam Kibria Abbasi, Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, Additonal Police Super Md Mahfuz Afjal, Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Hamdard University Vice Chancellor Abdul Mannan, Gazaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ziaul Islam Chowdhury, among others, addressed the program. Former students were also addressed and recalled their memories in the program. Later, a pleasant cultural program was organized by the students of the school.











---Munshiganj

