3 killed in Cox’s Bazar road crash





Three people were killed and seven others injured when a truck ploughed through a footpath at Kalatoli Dolphin Chattar in Cox’s Bazar district town on Saturday night.





The deceased were identified as Momena Begum, 70, of Kalatoli South village, Mohamamd Shahadat Hossain and Advocate Osman Goni, son of Moktar Ahmed of Chakaria upazila.





The cement-laden truck ploughed through a footpath around 11:30 am, leaving 10 people injured, said Manirul Gias, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.





The injured were taken to Sadar Hosptial where three people succumbed to their injuries.





Two shops, two CNG run auto-rickshaws and one human hauler got twisted during the incident.





Road accidents in Bangladesh





Road accidents in Bangladesh continue to claim hundreds of lives every year.





At least 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents in January this year.





According to Road Safety Foundation (RSF) accident rates jumped by 25.58 percent and fatalities by 8.76 percent in January this year compared to the same period last year.





At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January 2020, according to RSF.





In a report released in February 2020, the World Bank said that Bangladesh needed to invest an estimated extra $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities.





The report attributed the high death rate on Bangladesh’s roads to lack of investments in systemic, targeted, and sustained road safety programmes.

Leave Your Comments