Historic March 7 observed in Sarail

The historic March 7 has been observed in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria in a befitting manner.







Sarail Thana police organized a program marking the Bangabandhu’s landmark March 7 speech on Sunday. Bangadesh’s graduation from least developed country to a developing one was also celebrated in the function.







Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, as chief guest opened the program by cutting a cake. A discussion and pleasant cultural program were held on the premises of Thana complex in the evening.







Sheuly Azad MP highlighted the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the function, which was chaired by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail circle) Md Anisur Rahman.







The program was also addressed by ex-MP Advocate Ziaul Haque Mridha, Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ariful Haq Mridul, Upazila Vice Chairmen Abu Hanif, Rokeya Begum, Upazila AL Convener Advocate Nazmul Hossain.







Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge AMM Nazmul Ahmed delivered the welcome speech in the program, which was conducted by Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossain.







Sarail Upazila Health Complex Officer Dr Noman Mia, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander FF Ismat Ali, former deputy commander FF Anowar Hossain, Advocate Tanvir Hossain Kawser, Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy, former Upazila Jubo League President Advocate Ashraf Uddin Montu, Mostafizur Rahman, AL leader Mahfuz Ali, Upazila Reporters Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Zilla Parishad Member Payel Mridha, Iqbal Hossain were also present on the occasion, among others.

Leave Your Comments