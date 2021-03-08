Diner Sheshe





"When my mom started seeing proposals for me, I met a guy for coffee-it started off great and then just digressed into an interrogation about my hair-'How do you comb it?' After 15 minutes, I literally had to tell him, 'Can we please not talk about my hair?' After when his mom came home, she had the gall to ask me, 'Don't you comb your hair?' It obviously didn't work out with that guy.







And it's always been like this. While growing up, my mom had no idea what to do with my hair-she'd pull at it, keep combing it and then empty half a bottle of oil on my head! But nothing worked, yet, she kept trying. It was her mission to 'tame' my hair.







So as expected, my insecurity began at a young age. In school, if I ever ate maggi, kids would say, 'Why are you eating your own hair?' Even on birthdays, while other girls would keep their hair open and come to school, I'd oil it and tie it up. Kids would throw chits and paper balls in my hair; they'd get stuck there and I wouldn't even know! I remember, I used to take salsa classes and sometimes, my partner's hands would get stuck in my hair. It was so awkward! Finally, I told my mom, 'I can't handle this anymore,' and got my hair permanently straightened.





I spent almost Rs.12,000 on it! I got lots of compliments, but only because it was straight. I was 17 when for the first time ever, someone acknowledged that my curly hair was beautiful. I was getting out of the pool, my hair was a mess-I was clipping it up when a friend stopped me and said, 'Don't do that! Your hair is what makes you exceptional!' I was in disbelief, but she insisted that I stop damaging my hair.







Her words jolted me; I decided to just let it be. But my insecurity only truly washed away 6 months later, when I met a dance instructor with stunning, curly hair-and she was owning it! I think seeing MY hair on someone else really helped; my perspective did a 180. So with time, I stopped bothering-people have called me 'Malinga', my Dadi thinks my hair is crooked, and cousins have joked about me moving to Africa. And you know what? I just don't care anymore.



Humans of Bombay, Fb





