Worldwide waffling





Labour rights activist Shiv Kumar, 24, was on Thursday granted bail by the Sessions Court at Sonipat in an attempt to murder case on the "ground of parity" leading to his release from the jail. He was earlier granted bail in two cases of rioting and extortion on Wednesday.Mr. Kumar, the district president of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, a workers rights' group, was arrested by the Haryana Police on January 23 in connection with three First Information Reports registered at Kundli Police Station.









The Marine Corps is promoting Col. Anthony Henderson, a combat-tested Iraq and Afghanistan veteran, to brigadier general, a move that cracks the doorway for the service to potentially promote an African-American to its most senior ranks.The Marine Corps, which had passed over Colonel Henderson for four years, has placed him on a highly selective list of nine colonels to be granted a coveted one star that denotes general rank status - brigadier general.







The list, which was signed by President Biden, arrived Wednesday evening at the Senate Armed Services Committee, to start the required confirmation process, according to the committee's website.Normally, such promotions would not garner much attention. But Colonel Henderson is a Black man with combat command experience in a service - the Marines - that has never, in its 245-year history, had a four-star officer who was not a white man.











BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the state Assembly here on Thursday (March 4) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government alleging irregularities in COVID-19 related purchase by the government.The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating COVID-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and, hence there are irregularities.t present, there are 83,556 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country.











Following widespread power outages during a series of winter storms that left many Texas residents in the dark for days, the head of the organization overseeing the state's power grid has been fired. Bill Magness, president and CEO of Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), was terminated from his contract by the organization's board of directors after an emergency meeting Wednesday night.







In a statement sent to CNN, ERCOT says the board "directed the Corporate Secretary to exercise the 60 days' termination notice" to Magness pursuant to the employee agreement. He will continue to serve as president and CEO during this transition period, the statement said.Five board members had earlier resigned after the storms.













