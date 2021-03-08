What Dhaka is talking about





Facebook user Dr Dilip Agrawal posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Nice picture" Ramchandra Gupta, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received a lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Your voice is awesome and you are my favorite singer" Nahida Afrin Ratri, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "I see the beauty in others". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So beautiful" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Siam Ahmed sheared a picture on his FB page with caption "Hope to see you soon". The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "As well as you too boss!" Hasibul Islam Sajim, fb









Leave Your Comments