Swechchhasebok League pays tributes to Bangabandhu

Swechchhasebok League pays homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi Road No 32 on Sunday marking the historic March 7. -AA



Awami Swechchhasebok League, led by its central committee president Nirmal Ranjan Guha and general secretary Afjalur Rahman paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi Road No 32 at 9 am on Sunday on the occasion of the historic March 7.







Nirmal Ranjan Guha said, "The speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Racecourse ground in Dhaka on March 7, 1971, was the best resource of the Bengali nation. Bangabandhu inspired the Bengalis through his historic speech on March 7. Bangabandhu always fought for peoples' rights. Bangabandhu was the real declaration of the country's independence.





The great architect of independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not only the leader of Bengalis; he is the leader of the exploited people of the world. Bangabandhu said that the world today is divided into two parts, exploiter on the one hand and exploited on the other and I am in favor of exploitation."Nirmal Ranjan Guha expressed his determination to present the correct history of the liberation war to the new generation. The defeated enemies are still hatching conspiracies and we all remain vigilant against them, he added.





Afzalur Rahman Babu said, "As Bangladesh has graduated from a least developed country to a developing country, enthusiasm is prevailing all over Bangladesh. Bangladesh has come a long way in building the 'Sonar Bangla' of Bangabandhu's dream. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the 'Sonar Bangla', the dream of the father of the nation is moving forward at a relentless pace on the path of becoming a developed and prosperous country.







Today is the 50th anniversary of the historic speech given by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka on March 7, 1971. The speech of March 7 is a historical document of the world. UNESCO has recognized the March 7 speech as a World Heritage Site. The speech awakened all the people and united and jumped into the great war of liberation at the call of Bangabandhu."







A large number of leaders and activists from the central and Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units were present on the occasion.







Leave Your Comments