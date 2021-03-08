The historic 7th of March was celebrated at BAU



The historic 7th of March has been celebrated in Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) with due dignity. On the occasion of the historic 7th March, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Lutful Hasan leads wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu premises of the university.







Leaders of Bakribi's Teachers' Association, Provost Council and Democratic Teachers' Forum also laid ad well. In addition, a virtual discussion meeting titled 'Historic March 7' was organized on the occasion of the historic March 7. At noon, prayers were offered in various religious places of worship including mosques and temples of the university seeking forgiveness of Bangabandhu's soul. The University National Day Committee also organized online programs including poems, songs, rhymes and lectures on the historic 7th of March.

