'Historic 7th March speech' program held at DU



The youth should lead Bangladesh to turn into a developed country by 2041, called on Dhaka University Vice-chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman to realize the importance and significance of historic 7th March speech.







DU VC made that remark on Sunday while addressing a program titled "Historic 7th March speech : Importance and Significance" as chief guest at Abdul Matin virtual classroom. The discussion was organized to celebrate that historic day.





That speech not only inspired the Bengali nation in 1971, but it also continued to inspire all the neglected, deprived and freedom-loving ethnic groups of the world throughout the ages. That is why, historic 7th March speech was included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2016 as a visual World Heritage, said Dr Akhtar





uzzaman. Among others, DU Pro-VC (Administration) Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Academic) ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DU Teachers' Association president Md Rahmat Ullah, general secretary Nijamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Officers Association leaders were also present at the function.



DU register Dr Md Enamuzzaman conducted it.





