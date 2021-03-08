Gigi Hadid returns to fashion show



Six months after giving birth to her first child, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally returned to the runway, with a new hair transformation that one cannot miss! According to source Gigi Hadid had returned to the runway to walk in latest fashion show. Fans, who missed her alluring presence at the fashion shows cannot stop gushing over the 25-year-old star. Not only she has returned to the runway but has also done a debut to red hair colour this time. Making a fiery return to the runway, the supermodel walked in the 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5, Friday.





Leave Your Comments