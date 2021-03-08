Published:  01:42 AM, 08 March 2021

Priyanka Chopra set to open an Indian food restaurant in New York

Priyanka Chopra set to open an Indian food restaurant in New York

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the glory of her biography and now the actress has added yet another feather to her hat. In a social media post, PC revealed that she is all set to open a restaurant in New York. The actress shared that her restaurant SONA will open for business later this month. "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.

SONA is opening later this month, and I can't wait to see you there!" shared Priyanka, along with pictures from a spiritual ceremony performed at the restaurant, back in 2019. "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become Sona New York Godspeed!"



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »