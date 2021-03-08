Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Queen' changed her life



Kangana Ranaut's performance in 'Queen', won her the National Award for Best Actress in 2014. Celebrating seven years of the iconic film, Kangana opened up about how she thought that hte film would never release. "After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in New York."





Speaking about her journey in US and how she nearly became a filmmaker there, Kangana added, "In New York I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India. Bought a small house in the outskirts of LA in Calabasas, just when I left everything, Queen released, changed my life and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman centric parallel cinema."



Celebrating the spirit to 'Queen', Kangana concluded, "Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due."





