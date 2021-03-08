Rajkummar Rao stars in 'Badhaai Do' with Bhumi Pednekar



Be it his performance as the strong-willed lawyer in 'Shahid', a dreaded terrorist in 'Omerta', a gullible boy in 'Stree' or the naive Pritam in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Rajkummar Rao has raised his bar with every new role. Now, the terrific actor is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' and he's super excited to be a part of Harshavardhan Kulkarni's film, especially when he has been cast as a cop for the first time.





Ever since the announcement of the 'Badhaai Ho' sequel, fans are eagerly waiting for a comedy-filled family entertainer. With Rajkummar and Bhumi Pednekar coming on board as the lead actors, the film already promises to impress.



Sharing his views on working with Bhumi, an elated Rajkummar who plays the cop, Shardul Thakur, in the film says: "Working with Bhumi is great. She is immensely talented and I've been following her work. There is so much growth in her as an actor. I was looking forward to working with her and I was not finding a good script. Then 'Badhaai Do' came our way and we both jumped at the chance." Incidentally, Bhumi will be seen as a PT teacher in this slice-of-a-life drama.

Leave Your Comments