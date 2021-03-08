Memories never end: Ferdousi Priyabhashini



There was no rush to return home that day. Of course there wasn't, because she had her favorite things spread around her. She was wearing an orange colored sharee and a necklace matching with that. Anyone would be in the illusion of laughter by the red-black tip on the forehead and the worldly smooth smile on the bright face. That's why the urge to know about the sweet times that she spent in such a mess was so strong.





"I spend my leisure time talking now. Conversation gives me a great feeling at this old age. The beautiful times of my life with old friends came to the fore in a hurry. I spend a lot of time remembering those beautiful days. Sometimes I tidy up my home, because I don't like a messy home. I also spend a lot of time cooking. But most of the times I talk to others about my work," said Ferdousi Priyabhashini.





She was chatting with two of her dear friends, Sayeda Kamal and Jochna Mahbuba Habib at Shilpangan Art Gallery in Dhanmondi. This amazing woman, who loved to smile, used to do one more thing in her spare time, which was listening to music. Her favorite song was "Neer Chhoto Khati Nei Akash to Baro/ Hey Mann Balaka Mor Ajanaar Ahabane/ Chanchal Pakha Mele Dhar" sung by Ruby Noman. "Priyabhashini's favorite song makes her feel like she can touch the clouds; and it made her completely invested in Rabindranath," that's what her friend Jochna Mahbuba Habib said, who was sitting right next to her.





She said, "Priyabhashini has been a fan of Rabindra since childhood. She seems to have a love for Rabindranath's stories, poems and songs. Moreover, this artistic influence of Rabindranath's songs and poems and various characters can be noticed in her work."





"Priyabhashini's sculptures are throughout the gallery. Her vision is different. I am surprised at the way Priyabhashini sees life. Her spirit is extraordinary and her works are wonderful. We see a piece of wood lying on the street, but Priyabhashini will create something new from that piece. Things which were once invaluable, are turned into priceless arts by her and presented before us", after looking around the sculptures, the artist's friend Sayeda Kamal seemed to be saying the words of her mind. It made me wonder how the artwork using tree trunks and herbs started.





Priyabhashini said with an amicable smile, "Once I was walking down the street, thinking about the things lying around- can't anything be done with them? Then I learned to make these sculptures slowly by arranging and rearranging them in different ways. Then I thought about how I could make them a little more beautiful! As if to survive a few more days! I have tried to learn from these crazy thoughts on my own. Once I saw that others were also appreciating my work, it increased my interest. I can't draw a straight line with my hand, but I can draw with my eyes all day long."





At this time we also talked about her last exhibition. It included Baul, Bonno Prem, Prokity, Banavasi, Shravan Kanya, Floating in Water, Momy Ma, Ahaban, Symbol of Peace, Jalputra, Dance to the beat, Silence, Return to Home, Mamtamayi, Thoughts, Water Virgin, Valuation, Childhood- more than a hundred sculptures under various titles including childhood and morning birds.





Regarding the exhibition, Ferdousi Priyabhashini said, "The exhibition is an old thing. But every exhibition feels like the joy of celebrating my birthday. Some of the works seem fancier than the others, as if the new one is better than the previous one. Besides, when there are 4/5 exhibitions of famous artist Rafiqunnabi, I feel a bit embarrassed to think that the number of my exhibitions has exceeded 16." She smiled a little, holding hands with her friends and looking at them.







After a while she raised her face again. "It's nice to see all the works in a separate place in the exhibition, rather than putting everything together in my room", she said. "Everything has to be stored in a small space in the house, but here everyone gets a lot of space. It's a lot like my favorite artist Ruby Nomans song Neer Chhoto Khati Nei Akash to Baro! Even though my house is small, my exhibition gallery is like the sky to me!"





"Every industry has an audience", Priyabhashini said of the audience, "Visitors are coming to this exhibition too, and it feels good. Art is a matter of feeling. If the feeling arises in the mind of the viewer after seeing these, then the artist is successful, artist's work is successful."





The artist's book "Nindito Nandan" was seen side by side with the sculptures on the exhibition that day. But she did not talk about it. We met again on the evening of October 9, for the last time. She had come to the opening ceremony of an art exhibition that day, wearing a white sharee and a red tip. And among the works of Shawla, she seemed to find joy, just like a little girl, saying, "I like her very much.







How lively! It's like my childhood!" Speaking of that childhood, I tried to know a little bit about her childish writing. Sitting next to Shawla, she smiled and said, "What I wrote, I wrote it from the pure joy of writing! When I sit down to write, I get carried away somewhere. My book is a proof of that. If you read a little, you will understand, I have started a subject, it's a lot like playing with words the way we do while writing, but with things that seem invaluable at first look."





Really so. The things that flew and the things she had picked up colored her life. Through the installation and sculpture art, thousands of her sculptures had repeatedly grabbed the attention of the visitors, including the arrangement of the cosmos in the living room, the walls of the house, the veranda or the garden courtyard, the arrangement of the fountain or the fountain itself. A unique feeling of happiness awakened in visitors minds.





From that feeling of happiness she wrote to the feeling of joy while creating her works, memories she created will never end. We all are entangled in a web of memories. And she walked that path gracefully, embracing the web of memories, leaving her worldly companions and creations behind, to become a companion of the clouds.









---Hossain Mohammad Sagar





