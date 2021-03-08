Historic March 7 observed in Baghaichhari



Marking the historic March 7, a discussion meeting, documentary exhibition, cultural and award distribution program were held in Baghaichhari of Rangamati on Sunday. Baghaichhari Upazila administration organized the program at upazila parishad conference room with due dignity.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shariful Islam presided over the program Vice-Chairman Md Abdul Qayyum was present as the chief guest on behalf of Baghaichhari Upazila Chairman.





Baghaichhari Municipality Mayor Zafar Ali Khan, Kachalong Government College Principal Dev Prasad Dewan, Women Vice-Chairman Sagarika Chakma, Baghaichhari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Anwar Hossain Khan, Upazila Awami League Acting President Mohammad Ali Hossain, General Secretary Mohammad Gias Uddin, Freedom fighter Ajizul Rahman, Secondary Education Officer Nur Mohammad attended the program as special guests.







Among others, a good number of government officials, social elites, teachers and students of various educational institutes were present on the occasion. In the program, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shariful Islam urged all to work from their respective positions to convey the importance and significance of March 7 historic speech to the young generation.









---Rangamati



