Bengalee was inspired by March 7 speech: KUET VC



The historic March 7 speech inspired the whole country during the Liberation War, said Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) Vice Chancellor Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting on the occasion of the historic March 7 at KUET student welfare center on Sunday. KUET VC said, "The speech of March 7 was the inspiration of the liberation war. The speech bears an immense significance in the live of Bengalees."





Earlier, Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain paid tribute by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Square on the campus. Later, wreaths were placed by Chhatra League, students of residential halls, and employee associations. The national flag was hoisted in the administrative building, the residence of the VC and the residential halls.





Professor Dr Muhammad Abu Yusuf, dean of Civil Engineering Department; Professor Dr KM Azharul Hassan, Dean of EEE department and Engineer Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, Acting Registrar, addressed the discussion as special guests. Other Professors of the university also gave speech in the program. Assistant Director (Journalism & Information Section) Manoj Kumar Mojumder conducted the program while high officials of KUET along with teachers were present in the program.











--- Khulna

Leave Your Comments