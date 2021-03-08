Historic March 7 observed at IU

Islamic University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam pays tribute by placing a wreath at the feet of 'Mrittunjoyee Mujib' mural adjacent to IU main entrance in Kushtia on Sunday. -AA



The historic March 7, a memorable day in the history of Bangali's long and ardours freedom struggle, was observed at Islamic University in Kushtia on Sunday.





The university authorities observed the day commemorating father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's epoch making speech in 1971. Marking the day, the teachers and officers of the university brought out a procession from in front of the administrative building led by its vice chancellor Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam in the morning.





The procession ended at the feet of 'Mrittunjoyee Mujib' mural adjacent to the university main entrance area after parading main streets on the campus.

Among others, IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, IUTA president Prof Dr M Kazi Akther Hossain, IU Shapla Forum general secretary Professor M Mahbubur Rahman took part in the procession.





The university authorities paid rich tribute by placing floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural. Later, IUTA, IU Shapla Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, BCL IU unit and different teacher and student organisations also placed floral wreaths.After placing the wreaths, IU authorities stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the independence.





A munajat was also offered praying salvation of the departed souls of the August 15, 1975 martyrs.On this day in 1971, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through his fiery and soulful address made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.





Before a rally of a million of freedom- loving people at the then Race Course Maidan on March 7 in 1971, Sheikh Mujib in an announcement of independence declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram [The struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is a struggle for independence]".











