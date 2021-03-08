'Another war needed to make BD developed'

Pabna-4 constituency Member of Parliament Alhaz Nuruzzaman Biswas pays tribute by palcing a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Ishwardi of Pabna on Sunday. -AA



With a view to making Bangladesh developed within 2041, another war is needed under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Pabna-4 MP Alhaz Nuruzzaman Biswas.





He came up with the remarks after placing wreath at the Bangabandhu's mural in Iswardi of Pabna marking the historic 7th March. Nuruzzaman Biswas MP said, "7th March is important not only for Bangladesh, it is a landmark day for the entire South Asia. On this very day, Bangladesh made a clarion call to sand against the Pakistani occupation forces 50 years ago."







Bangladesh is advancing forward under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding that the country has graduated from a least developed country (LDC) to a developing one as all indices of development have been achieved.





"The anti-liberation forces are still hatching conspiracies. They want to stage another August 15 and stop the development of the country by killing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. For this reason, another war should be organized with the participation of new generation."





Later, a discussion was held at the upazila parishad auditorium. Nuruzzaman Biswas MP was the chief guest at the program chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) PM Imrul Kayes. The function was also addressed by Upazila Chairman Alhaz Nayeb Ali, Vice Chairmen Abdus Salam Khan, Atia Ferdous Kakoli, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Asaduzzaman Asad, among others.









---Ishwardi





Leave Your Comments