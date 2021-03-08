Sri Lanka set to arrive in Bangladesh on May 20



Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 20 to play a three-match ODI series as the series will be held as part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Super League. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the news to the media on Sunday.





"We hope to have Sri Lanka home series after our Test Championship match. Sri Lanka will come to Bangladesh on May 20 to play these three matches in the three-match ODI series and as soon as possible after that" said Nizamuddin. According to agency.







However, Bangladesh will travel to Sri Lanka on April 12 to play a two-match Test series. Tigers were scheduledto play the series in Sri Lanka in July last year. The series has been postponed due to Corona with the consent of the two boards. After reaching Sri Lanka, Bangladesh team will be in quarantine for 6-7 days. Where the first three days may be in compulsory quarantine.







Both the Tests will be held at the same venue. Although they did not reveal the final name of the venue of the match.The two Tests will be in one place. Bangladesh team will be in Colombo. If all goes well, the Bangladesh team will probably leave Dhaka for Sri Lanka on April 12. Initially the team have to stay in quarantine for 6-7 days" he added.

