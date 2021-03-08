Pope prays amid ruins of churches in Iraq



Pope Francis is visiting parts of northern Iraq that were held by Islamic State (IS) militants on the third day of his historic trip to the country.Christians were among those targeted by IS when they seized the region in 2014, carrying out human rights abuses. The Pope prayed among ruined churches in Mosul, the former IS stronghold, before meeting Christians in Qaraqosh, BBC reports.He will go on to celebrate Mass in Irbil, with up to 10,000 attendees expected despite coronavirus concerns.





There are fears the service could become a coronavirus super-spreader event. Iraq has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections over the past month. The 84-year-old leader of the Catholic Church and his entourage have all been vaccinated, but Iraq only received its first batch of doses last week. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, is the pontiff's first international excursion since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, and the first ever papal visit to the country.





In Mosul he visited Church Square to pray for the victims of the war with the Islamic State group, which left thousands of civilians dead.Surrounded by the tottering ruins of the square's four churches, he said the exodus of Christians from Iraq and the broader Middle East had done "incalculable harm not just to the individuals and communities concerned but also to the society they leave behind".





Referring to the historic region of Mesopotamia, which covered much of modern Iraq including Mosul, Pope Francis said: "How cruel it is that this country, the cradle of civilization, should have been afflicted by so barbarous a blow, with ancient places of worship destroyed and many thousands of people - Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and others - forcibly displaced or killed.





