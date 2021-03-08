IHC hosts interaction between IBCCI and Indian Commerce Secretary

Delegates of IBCCI welcomed visiting Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan with flowers on Sunday. -AA



Visiting Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan made a courtesy call on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in the Secretariat on Sunday. They exchanged views about making the trade affiliations between India and Bangladesh broader and easier.





The Indian High Commission (IHC) in Dhaka hosted an interaction between visiting Indian Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and a delegation team of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka yesterday.





Anup Wadhawan said that the relationship between India and Bangladesh is a friendly one. The commercial ties between the two countries is quite good, he further said. He laid emphasis on further boosting business alliance between India and Bangladesh by removing the existing trade barriers. Anup Wadhawan told the audiences that the friendship between India and Bangladesh has reached the landmark of fifty years successfully.





IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad said that the products exchanged between India and Bangladesh through export and import should be showcased through a formal occasion to encourage entrepreneurs to engage with India-Bangladesh commercial endeavours more comprehensively.







IBCCI Vice President Shoeb Chowdhury said in his speech that Bagladeshi entrepreneurs are intetested to make more investments in India's northeastern states as well as in other parts of India too. Shoeb Chowdhury added that India vehemently cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. He put stress on elevating India-Bangladesh relations to newer heights.The program was also attended by former IBCCI president Muhammad Ali and IBCCI Secretary General Abul Kalam Azad among others.







