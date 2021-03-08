Women leadership crucial: Speaker



Women leadership is crucial in dealing with the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh, said Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.





She was addressing as chief guest a discussion titled 'Women in Leadership: What Does It Take' organized by UN Bangladesh at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Sunday.





Speaker said, "Half of the population is women. Their contribution in terms of social and economic aspects is undeniable." Involvement of women in the mainstream is essential for the establishment of an egalitarian society, inclusive and sustainable development, she said.







In addition to managing the family, women are constantly proving their worth in the workplace. The Speaker called upon all to work for the advancement of women leadership in various sectors by formulating innovative policies.The Speaker also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on receiving the 'Inspirational Leadership' award from the Commonwealth as one of the four women leaders for taking timely and effective action against the coronavirus pandemic.





