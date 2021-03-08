Protesters back on Myanmar streets

Protesters flash a three-fingered sign of resistance during a demonstration on Sunday in Mandalay against the military coup. -AP



Tens of thousands of people came out on the streets in Myanmar on Sunday to demonstrate against last month's coup despite overnight raids by security forces in the main city Yangon to crack down on protest leaders.





The biggest protest was in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay, local media said. Protests were also held in Yangon, in Kale near the Indian border, and in Dawei, a coastal city in the south. There were no reports of violence, Reuters reports. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.





Daily demonstrations and strikes have choked business and paralyzed administration and the United Nations says security forces have killed more than 50 people.Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. They arrested at least three in Kyauktada Township, residents there said.







They did not know the reason for the arrests. "They are asking to take out my father and brother. Is no one going to help us? Don't you even touch my father and brother. Take us too if you want to take them," one woman screamed as two of them, an actor and his son, were led off. Soldiers also came looking for a lawyer who worked for Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy but were unable to find him, a member of the now dissolved parliament, Sithu Maung, said in a Facebook post.Reuters was unable to reach police for comment. A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.





