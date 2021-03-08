Real declaration of independence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana offer munajat after placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangbandhu Bhaban at Dhamondi 32 in the city on Sunday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the historic March 7, 1971 speech of Father of the Nation was the actual declaration of the country's independence as it contained the directives on taking preparation for the Liberation War.





"The most important aspect of the historic March 7 speech was that he (Bangabandhu) had given all the directives regarding taking preparation for a (guerilla) war. If it is thought from this point of view, it can be said that the March 7 speech was the real declaration of the country's independence," she said.







The premier was addressing as the chief guest a discussion organized by the Cultural Affairs Ministry at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital in the afternoon, BSS reports.





She said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had announced the actual declaration of the country's independence in his March 7 speech as he apprehended that he may not be alive to make a formal declaration of independence.





Bangabandhu had uttered two times the words "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence)," mentioned the Prime Minister.She said that Bangabandhu knew that a guerrilla war would take place and for that he asked the countrymen to be ready with whatever they had to face the enemies.





Sheikh Hasina said that Bangabandhu had even given all the directives on how then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, would be run.She said a single Bangalee did not work without the directives issued from Dhanmondi 32. "Even when Yahiya Khan came to Dhaka, any Bangalee cook of the President House didn't work," she added.





"The President House was compelled to phone Dhanmondi 32 that the President is not getting cooked foods until you ask the cooks and they have to pass time by eating dried foods."Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, also spoke on the occasion as special guests.





