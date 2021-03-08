If women equal rights are ensured, the observance of International Women's Day will be successful. -Reuters



Today is International Women's Day. With a call for building a new world with equal rights for women and men, the day is being observed across the globe as well as in Bangladesh.This year the theme of International Women's Day is 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.' On the eve of the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting all women across the world.





In his message, President Md Abdul Hamid said the present government is implementing massive programs to prevent all kinds of violence on women, including establishing women rights, spreading education for them and empowering women, to establish gender parity. The womenfolk are keeping their footprints in all sectors, including politics, trade and business and job, without any restriction now, the president said.





In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government has been implementing various programmes for a long time attaching priority to women empowerment and development. The women are now playing a vital role in different areas, including politics, judiciary, administration, education, health, armed forces and law enforcing agencies due to the time befitting and pragmatic measures of the government, Sheikh Hasina added.







The premier said that the greatest Bengali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the Women's Rehabilitation Board in 1972 with the aim of rehabilitating and empowering women who had suffered in the great war of independence.Bangabandhu ensured the equality of women in all spheres of national life in the constitution, she added.International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 every year. It is a focal point in the movement for women's rights.





After the Socialist Party of America organized a Women's Day on February 28, 1909 in New York, the 1910 International Socialist Woman's Conference suggested a Women's Day be held annually.After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there.The day was then predominantly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries until it was adopted in 1975 by the United Nations.









